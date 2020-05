WAUKESHA — Helen Boudry was second-team, all-Classic 8 in soccer her sophomore and junior seasons — a leader on the field and off at Waukesha South High School.

While captaining the team, she is also part of the Student Athlete Leadership Team, student council and the National Honor Society. She’s also fourth in her class academically.

Before school, she volunteers in the math lab. In the fall, she’s off to UW-Madison as a pre-med/psychology major.