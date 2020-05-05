Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Missing the love of my life:’ Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with letter Kobe left her

US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 38th birthday Tuesday and shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband and daughter with her 14.1 million Instagram followers.

Vanessa said she found one last letter that Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, left her.

The caption posted to Instagram read:

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”

Celebrations will never be the same for the Bryant family, who lost Kobe and Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Along with his wife, Vanessa, Kobe is survived by daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months.

