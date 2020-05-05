Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Netflix’s hit docu-series ‘Tiger King’ is getting a spin off

Posted 10:37 am, May 5, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Netflix's hit docu-series "Tiger King" is getting a spin off -- and now we know who will play Joe Exotic in the live-action dramatization. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.