Open Record Special Edition: The need for (more) information

MILWAUKEE — Over the last few weeks, Wisconsin has released more information about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. However, we still don’t have answers to the biggest questions family members are asking: Which facilities have outbreaks and how many people are sick?

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 anchor and reporter Suzanne Spencer on the episode. She’s spent the last several weeks pushing for answers about the coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities.

In addition to talking about the increase in the information we’re getting, the team also gets into one of the newest goals of testing every nursing home resident and staff member in the state.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

