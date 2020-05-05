× Police investigate suspicious device in Village of Eagle, public urged to avoid area

EAGLE — The Village of Eagle Police Department is investigating a suspicious device at a residence on East Main Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit, FBI, ATF, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, and other local law enforcement and fire departments are on scene assisting.

Officials are requesting the public remain out of the area until they can determine the situation is safe. They believe that this is an isolated in incident.