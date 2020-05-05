Small business owners, health officials await Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ‘Safer at Home’ ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A lot of people are watching the Wisconsin Supreme Court's "Safer at Home" ruling closely. Among them, business owners -- wondering what's next.

"I go in, and I reschedule appointments, and reschedule appointments," Janet Janik said.

Since March, Janik's life has been filled with uncertainty, not knowing when her West Bend salon might reopen. She's prepared in case things change, and she's watching the state Supreme Court's ruling to see how it might impact her -- hoping for one particular outcome.

"I already have persistent hand sanitizers, persistent surface cleaners. I have masks for my employees," said Janik. "I think people are at the point where they want to be responsible for themselves. They don't want a nanny state."

With a ruling expected at any moment after the Supreme Court's hearing Tuesday, May 5, Milwaukee city and county officials are also coming up with a plan.

"In the county, where we will still have well over 3,000 cases, we are not at a point right now where we want to lift all of the restrictions that are in place," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The 11 Milwaukee County jurisdictions' health departments have been working together -- prepared to put measures in place if "Safer at Home" is lifted.

"We'll see what happens next, but we're putting our best foot forward to act collectively throughout the county in understanding this disease knows no borders," Darren Rausch of the Greenfield Health Department said.

For now, it's a waiting game. with all eyes on Madison. The "Safer at Home" order is set to run until May 26.