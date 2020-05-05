× ‘Stop sticks were successfully deployed:’ 3 in custody after leading West Allis police on pursuit

WEST ALLIS — Three people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, May 5 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in Greenfield.

The pursuit began around 1:50 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 60th and Grant. The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver fled through the City of Milwaukee, City of Greenfield, and the Village of Hales Corners. Stop sticks were successfully deployed near 76th and Howard.

The fleeing vehicle came to a stop near 46th and Morgan. All three occupants were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on the coming days.