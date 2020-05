UW-System regents to vote on scrapping ACT/SAT submissions

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to vote this week on whether to scrap requirements that most students submit ACT or SAT scores as part of their admission applications.

The regents are set to meet Thursday to consider lifting the requirement at all institutions except UW-Madison for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

System officials wrote in a memo to regents that dropping the requirement will allow applicants to move ahead without being penalized for their inability to take the tests as testing agencies cancel appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear why UW-Madison isn’t part of the proposal. Spokespeople for the system and UW-Madison didn’t immediately respond to emails.