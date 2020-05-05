× Waukesha County to increase COVID-19 testing with 3-day drive-thru test site

WAUKESHA — – Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a three-day surge community testing site in order to meet the goals outlined in the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Testing Registration Hotline Dates and Hours

Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can call 262-548-7626 to register to be tested. The registration hotline will be open on Tuesday, May 5 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., and from Wednesday, May 6 through Monday, May 11 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.

Community Testing Site Dates and Hours

The community testing site will conduct drive-thru tests on registered individuals on Saturday, May 9, Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Anyone who wants to be tested must register in advance. Unregistered individuals will be turned away without being tested.

“Many people with COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to get tested for a variety of reasons,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “The goal of this clinic is to provide access to testing to anyone in the community with symptoms. We believe that once we identify all active COVID-19 cases in Waukesha County, the additional efforts we have taken to boost our health care infrastructure in recent weeks will allow us to effectively manage and mitigate new cases.”

Symptoms of COVD-19 include:

Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

Muscle aches (myalgia)

New loss of taste or smell