‘We are confident:’ Milwaukee Bucks’ Robin Lopez, Pat Connaughton discuss wait for NBA season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks players are anxious to get back on the court soon, and the hope is that the end of the coronavirus-induced hold on the NBA season is near.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren got a chance to talk with a couple of the players about what they’ve been doing when they get the OK to return.

It is fair to say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. For the Bucks players Pat Connaughton and Robin Lopez, due to the global pandemic they have been away from basketball, their teammates, even their pre-game wrestling matches for almost two months.

Robin: Look at it this way. I have not been insulted by Wesley Matthews for 45 days.

Pat: Exactly, that relationship. I mean, that relationship. They might not wrestle before games. They might just hug.

There is a team group chat. The Lopez brothers — Robin and Brook — aren’t on it. Their mobile devices are not compatible. But participation in the chat probably won’t make or break the rest of the season for the league’s top team anyways.

Pat: We are confident with the relationships that we have on the team. And I don’t think it is tied to making Zoom calls every week to stay in touch. I think that can be forced from time to time.

For now staying focused mentally and staying in shape physically away from the team’s practice facility are taking precedence.

Robin: Any time I have had an exercise bike in a previous domicile, that thing has been gathering dust and that’s it. This is the first time I have consistently used an exercise bike in my entire life.

Pat: Yeah, I have one of those Assault Bikes, Echo Bikes. I wouldn’t be surprised that when my career is over that I burn it and never use it again.

Lopez and Connaughton may be spinning their wheels literally, but they are not doing so figuratively.