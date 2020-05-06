Below-average temps to move in, multiple freeze chances heading into the weekend

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Well below-average temps have arrived and will be stuck over the Great Lakes through mid-May at least. This will give us multiple freeze chances as cold Canadian air is stuck especially to our NE.

Late spring freezes aren’t out of the ordinary, but in Milwaukee, we haven’t fallen below freezing since April 16!

On Friday morning, May 8 temps will flirt with freezing but the farther north you are and valley areas have the best chances of a freeze.

The coldest morning, looking long term, is expected to be Saturday, May 9. This will be the best chance for just about everyone to fall well below freezing. What could be a saving grace for some plants is if winds pick up, but for now it is looking especially chilly.

Even into next week, we will have mornings where we get into the 30s. So if you haven’t planted yet in your garden, it’s safe to say holding off into the mid part of the month is a good idea.