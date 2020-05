Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON (WFXT) -- It's national nurses week, and this year more than ever nurses are being thanked for their work on the front lines of COVID-19.

Even sports teams are finding creative ways to say thank you. The Boston Red Sox mowed their team logo with a heart and the word "nurses" into the outfield grass at their stadium, Fenway Park.

The goal, to show their appreciation for all nurses do -- especially during the coronavirus pandemic.