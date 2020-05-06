× Boy in bubble delivers 1st pitch of Korean baseball season

SOUTH KOREA — The Korean Baseball Organization officially kicked off its 2020 season Tuesday, and, despite being broadcast in the middle of the night for anyone stateside, the games are already offering starved-for-sports fans what they want with home runs, wild bat flips and, you know, live competition.

The ceremonial first pitch at one of the games was awfully memorable too and not just because there were no fans in the stands celebrating the start of the season, which was scheduled to begin March 28 but was delayed several weeks because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Before KT Wiz’s game against the Lotte Giants on Tuesday, a young boy delivered a socially distanced first pitch from inside a large, clear balloon. The balloon itself also seemed to serve as the first-pitch ball because it was decorated like a baseball, and the boy, obviously, didn’t literally throw or hand the catcher anything.