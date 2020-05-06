Fun for the whole family: Some ways to virtually connect with loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Play dates aren't just for kids anymore. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun ways to virtually connect with loved ones.

For the Guys

Get Your Game On! No matter what your favorite sport or if cards is your game - you can connect online with your buddies for a game of golf or even set up a virtual poker night, with apps like PokerStars.

Bourbon Tasting - Grab the bros for the ultimate at-home whiskey tasting! TheBroBasket has lots of options for getting the guys (and the gals) together - from the novice to the aficionado - there is something for everyone. You could also do a virtual tour of one of your favorite distilleries right before and then conduct a taste test with your buddies.

For the Gals

Save your Sanity with a Virtual Happy Hour: Grab the girls for a night in! Share cocktail recipes and make each other`s favorite drinks or host a virtual wine tasting with the help of Ruby Tap. They`re offering online ordering with curbside pickup for special wine packages.

Let's Get Physical: Meet for a virtual sweat sesh - whether you purchase a personal session or join a group class, working out is a healthy way to stay connected. From yoga and cross fit to enjoying a walk with your dog while raising money for a local shelter! And, if you`re not in a position to have a dog at this time, you can create your virtual dream dog through WoofTrax.

FOR THE KIDS

Move that Body! - It`s tough when you can`t get outside and hit the playground find ways to keep the littles moving by joining the fun with GoNoodle.com for indoor recess!

Forts and FaceTime - If your kids love to build forts, have them challenge their friends to make one too! When everyone is done, the kids can FaceTime and watch a movie with each other, all with without leaving their home or Take a Trip - visit space or a museum, enjoy some of the best virtual tours with friends.

Imagination Station Saturdays!

Lights, Camera, FaceTime . . . Action! -- Host a virtual talent show, play, or puppet show - creative ways for kids to work together in a virtual world. Host a Drawing Competition Or use a site, like Let`s Make Art to hone your watercolor skills. Have a Bake Off: Learn a new recipe - see who`s cut out for Master Chef or Nailed It, either way, kids will have fun, learn new skills, everyone gets a tasty snack! Local Milwaukee bakeries are also offering baking kits to help get you started.

Fun for the Whole Family