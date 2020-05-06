Fun for the whole family: Some ways to virtually connect with loved ones

MILWAUKEE -- Play dates aren't just for kids anymore. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun ways to virtually connect with loved ones.
For the Guys
- Get Your Game On! No matter what your favorite sport or if cards is your game - you can connect online with your buddies for a game of golf or even set up a virtual poker night, with apps like PokerStars.
- Bourbon Tasting - Grab the bros for the ultimate at-home whiskey tasting! TheBroBasket has lots of options for getting the guys (and the gals) together - from the novice to the aficionado - there is something for everyone. You could also do a virtual tour of one of your favorite distilleries right before and then conduct a taste test with your buddies.
For the Gals
- Save your Sanity with a Virtual Happy Hour: Grab the girls for a night in! Share cocktail recipes and make each other`s favorite drinks or host a virtual wine tasting with the help of Ruby Tap. They`re offering online ordering with curbside pickup for special wine packages.
- Let's Get Physical: Meet for a virtual sweat sesh - whether you purchase a personal session or join a group class, working out is a healthy way to stay connected. From yoga and cross fit to enjoying a walk with your dog while raising money for a local shelter! And, if you`re not in a position to have a dog at this time, you can create your virtual dream dog through WoofTrax.
FOR THE KIDS
- Move that Body! - It`s tough when you can`t get outside and hit the playground find ways to keep the littles moving by joining the fun with GoNoodle.com for indoor recess!
- Forts and FaceTime - If your kids love to build forts, have them challenge their friends to make one too! When everyone is done, the kids can FaceTime and watch a movie with each other, all with without leaving their home or Take a Trip - visit space or a museum, enjoy some of the best virtual tours with friends.
- Imagination Station Saturdays!
Lights, Camera, FaceTime . . . Action! -- Host a virtual talent show, play, or puppet show - creative ways for kids to work together in a virtual world. Host a Drawing Competition Or use a site, like Let`s Make Art to hone your watercolor skills. Have a Bake Off: Learn a new recipe - see who`s cut out for Master Chef or Nailed It, either way, kids will have fun, learn new skills, everyone gets a tasty snack! Local Milwaukee bakeries are also offering baking kits to help get you started.
Fun for the Whole Family
- Movie Time - Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows.
- Learn a New Game: There are several websites that let you play virtual games with friends. Try meeting up with friends are family on http://www.drawasauraus.org or even using jackbox.tv where you can choose from a variety of fun games! This can be for the whole family too