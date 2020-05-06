‘Go fast!’ Utah 5-year-old busted by trooper on joyride to California to buy Lamborghini gets a ride in one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Five-year-old Adrian's wish came true on Tuesday, May 5, a day after the boy was busted by the Utah Highway Patrol on a joyride in his parents' car. He was en route to California to buy a Lamborghini with $3 in his wallet. On Tuesday -- he got to ride in one.

It's safe to say Adrian's doing a few more chores around the house -- his family keeping a close eye on the boy after he stole his parents' SUV.

"He's never done something like this," said Sidney Flores, Adrian's sister.

Sidney was watching her brother on Monday. When she fell asleep, the kindergartner grabbed the keys and headed for California -- hoping to buy a Lamborghini with a few bucks.

"He's always said he wanted to go to California to buy one, but like, we never thought it would be the next day," said Flores.

His feet barely reaching the pedals, he made it three miles before a trooper pulled him over on I-15.

"It's like he planned everything, which is crazy," said Flores.

Twenty-four hours later, Adrian's dream car drove to him, instead. Impressed by the boy's determination, Jeremy Nevis drove up from Orem to meet the fellow Lambo lover.

"I don`t want to condone kids taking cars and getting in trouble and breaking the law but the success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," said Nevis.

Adrian spends hours watching Lamborghini videos online, but this was his first ride in one.

"Go fast!" he said.

Grateful that no one was hurt during Adrian's adventure, his family was overcome with emotion by a stranger's empathy -- fulfilling a 5-year-old's dream while keeping him away from the keys.

It gets better for young Adrian. A business in California offered to fly him out so he can get behind the wheel and drive a Lambo -- under supervision, this time.