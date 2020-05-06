‘Insisted on attending:’ Kenosha woman arrested, cited for attempting to gain access to closed board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- A Kenosha County woman, 57, was arrested and cited Tuesday, May 5 after sheriff's officials said she attempted to gain access to a Kenosha County Board meeting at the Kenosha County Administration Building -- closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the public interested in being part of the meeting were advised it was available virtually or by phone, and they would not be allowed to attend.

In a news release Wednesday, sheriff's officials identified the woman as Mary Moser.

Sheriff's officials said access to the meeting was restricted to a secured employee entrance at the Kenosha County Administration Building -- which was being supervised by sheriff's officials.

Moser entered through this entrance and tried getting on the elevator to the Kenosha County Board Chambers, sheriff's officials said. A lieutenant and captain monitoring the entrance realized she was not a board member, and explained that the meeting was closed, and she could attend virtually.

Moser "insisted she was allowed to enter, and refused to leave the secure area of the building," officials said.

The Kenosha County Board chairman confirmed access would not be allowed -- and Moser was again advised she would not be able to attend.

At this point, officials said Moser reached past the captain standing in front of the elevator doors and pressed the call button five times while demanding entry to the meeting -- each time activating the elevator door. Sheriff's officials said she tried to brush past the captain the fourth time the door opened, and he took her by the arm -- guiding her away. After ignoring a request to leave, and again trying to board the elevator, officials said Moser was advised she was under arrest. The captain and lieutenant took hold of her arms as officials said Moser resisted their attempts to place her in handcuffs.

She was eventually escorted from the building, and no injuries were reported.

She received two citations for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, and later released.

Sheriff's officials noted in the release the captain and lieutenant "showed much restraint during their contact with Moser."