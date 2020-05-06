93-year-old WWII veteran survives bout with COVID-19, released from Milwaukee VA hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wednesday, May 6 was a very good day for 93-year-old Robert Husslein Sr. -- a World War II veteran who survived the coronavirus -- and was released from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. FOX6 Photojournalist David McAlister was there to capture this special moment.

Husslein's son told FOX6 News his dad was a Navy man and served as a crossing guard in West Allis for 21 years. Husslein was admitted to the VA Medical Center on April 7 with pneumonia-like symptoms. He was tested the next day and determined to have COVID-19.

On Thursday, staff at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center gave Husslein a rousing salute -- as he left the facility, ready to continue leading a healthy life.

Husslein's son told FOX6 News, everyone should "keep up the hope" -- because if his father can beat COVID-19, anyone can.