93-year-old WWII veteran survives bout with COVID-19, released from Milwaukee VA hospital

Posted 10:20 pm, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:39PM, May 6, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Wednesday, May 6 was a very good day for 93-year-old Robert Husslein Sr. -- a World War II veteran who survived the coronavirus -- and was released from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. FOX6 Photojournalist David McAlister was there to capture this special moment.

Robert Husslein Sr.

Husslein's son told FOX6 News his dad was a Navy man and served as a crossing guard in West Allis for 21 years. Husslein was admitted to the VA Medical Center on April 7 with pneumonia-like symptoms. He was tested the next day and determined to have COVID-19.

On Thursday, staff at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center gave Husslein a rousing salute -- as he left the facility, ready to continue leading a healthy life.

Husslein's son told FOX6 News, everyone should "keep up the hope" -- because if his father can beat COVID-19, anyone can.

Robert Husslein Sr.

