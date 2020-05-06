Milwaukee police: 19-year-old shot, wounded near 40th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 40th and Stark on Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened around 7 p.m. and that the man is recovering at a hospital. Authorities also said the shooting appears to be the result of an armed robbery.

No one has been arrested and police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.