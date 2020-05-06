Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

New documentary to dive into the life of Natalie Wood, Gino talks with the director

Posted 10:09 am, May 6, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A new documentary is diving into the life of one of the stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, Natalie Wood. Gino recently spoke with the director along with Wood's daughter about making the film.

