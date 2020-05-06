Nicolet, Muskego athletic standouts leave a mark on their alma maters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kayla Bates is a softball player at Nicolet High School. She helped lead the Knights to the 2019 state tournament and that was a special run for that team. Bates is an athletic player -- that athleticism really helps her on the field. She is going to play softball at Morgan State. A two-time All North Shore Conference player, and a co-player of the year her junior season, Bates also carries a 4.2 GPA.

Muskego High School's Savanah Balcerak put her name on 10 school records during her time at the school. She qualified for eight events at state -- and helped lead the team to a third-place finish at state in 2018 and a state championship in 2019. Balcerak will run track at Belmont University in Tennessee. By the way, she is the school record holder for career points scored in basketball.