Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Nicolet, Muskego athletic standouts leave a mark on their alma maters

Posted 5:45 pm, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 06:11PM, May 6, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kayla Bates is a softball player at Nicolet High School. She helped lead the Knights to the 2019 state tournament and that was a special run for that team. Bates is an athletic player -- that athleticism really helps her on the field. She is going to play softball at Morgan State. A two-time All North Shore Conference player, and a co-player of the year her junior season, Bates also carries a 4.2 GPA.

Muskego High School's Savanah Balcerak put her name on 10 school records during her time at the school. She qualified for eight events at state -- and helped lead the team to a third-place finish at state in 2018 and a state championship in 2019. Balcerak will run track at Belmont University in Tennessee. By the way, she is the school record holder for career points scored in basketball.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.