MILWAUKEE -- With kids out school -- parents could use a break. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with an educational tool right at your fingertips that will keep the kids busy.
Parents, could you use a break? An educational tool right at your fingertips that will keep the kids busy
-
Have fun without making a mess! 2 activities that will keep your kids busy without much cleanup
-
E-learning tip: The importance of taking regular snack and water breaks
-
Starting to run out of ways to keep your kids entertained? Check out these virtual events
-
E-learning tip: How nature can teach your child some of those early literacy and math skills
-
Struggling with ways to keep your kids busy at home? Here are some ideas
-
-
Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
MPS gives free lunches to help families after schools close
-
‘It’s challenging:’ Single mom faces homeschooling 4 girls amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
-
‘Have the toughest class in the morning:’ Recommendations for homeschooling children with ADHD
-
At-home date ideas: Some ways couples can feel like they’re getting an escape
-
Add a little excitement to story time by including your child’s favorite author