'Parked too close:' La Crosse man jailed on homicide charges in fatal fight in Menards lot

LA CROSSE — A La Crosse man was jailed on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide after police said he attacked a 79-year-old man in the Menards parking lot on Friday, May 1.

Matthew Kinstler, 50, is being held on $100,000 cash bond, according to inmate records. Formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday, May 6.

The fight happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the store on Lang Drive in La Crosse.

Police said an initial investigation revealed Kinstler was apparently upset that the victim, identified by police as Russell Paulson, had parked too closely to Kinstler’s vehicle.

An argument quickly became physical, and Paulson was injured.

He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System, where he later died.

Police said Kinstler was arrested on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He was jailed on May 5.

They asked that anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please give them a call.