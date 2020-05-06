Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Man sought in sexual assault of 73-year-old woman at Milwaukee’s Kern Park

Posted 4:45 pm, May 6, 2020
Kern Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, May 6 asked for help locating a man wanted for sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman at Kern Park on Humboldt Boulevard near Keefe Avenue on Tuesday morning.

It happened between 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., police said.

The victim was attacked while walking in the park.

The attacker was described as a man, African American, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6’2″ tall, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, dark shorts and may have had a black bandanna on his head.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414 935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at  414-224-TIPS.

