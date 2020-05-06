× We Energies warns customers of scam calls hitting Milwaukee, Appleton areas

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is alerting customers to an increase in utility scam calls hitting the Milwaukee and Appleton areas in the past week.

According to We Energies, scammers are calling or leaving messages for customers, saying they are from We Energies. The scammers are using fake names, such as Brad Manning or Mike Valentino, stating they are supervisors from We Energies.

The scammers claim customers have to pay within 30 minutes, or their energy will be turned off. The scammers ask for payment through pre-paid debit cards, pay apps such as PayPal or Venmo, and other less traditional ways to get you to give them money.

What We Energies customers should know:

We Energies is not making these calls.

We Energies does not solicit payments for any services in a threatening manner.

We Energies is not disconnecting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who thinks a scammer is targeting them is asked to call We Energies at 800-242-9137. If someone falls victim to a scam, they should report the theft to their local police.