Wisconsin’s most stunningly colored spring birds have arrived

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — After multiple 70˚ days to start May, many of Wisconsin’s beautiful spring migratory birds have arrived! Orioles, indigo buntings, ruby-throated hummingbirds, rose-breasted grossbeak, and red-headed woodpeckers to name a few have all been spotted in the last week.

While gold finches and blue birds have been here for a while, they are also showing their beautiful bright colors.

If you’d like to see some of these beautiful birds, it’s time to put the feeders out! Orioles enjoy orange slices, grape jelly and will also visit hummingbird feeders. Indigo buntings and blue birds enjoy mealworms. Black oil sunflower seeds will attract a wide variety of birds as well.