Wisconsin’s most stunningly colored spring birds have arrived

Posted 10:57 am, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 11:04AM, May 6, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — After multiple 70˚ days to start May, many of Wisconsin’s beautiful spring migratory birds have arrived! Orioles, indigo buntings, ruby-throated hummingbirds, rose-breasted grossbeak, and red-headed woodpeckers to name a few have all been spotted in the last week.

While gold finches and blue birds have been here for a while, they are also showing their beautiful bright colors.

Baltimore Oriole photo was taken by Rick Paradis on May 1st

Indigo Bunting spotted in Lake Geneva by Tom Larwa on May 4th

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird picture taken by Jan Day on May 2nd

If you’d like to see some of these beautiful birds, it’s time to put the feeders out! Orioles enjoy orange slices, grape jelly and will also visit hummingbird feeders. Indigo buntings and blue birds enjoy mealworms. Black oil sunflower seeds will attract a wide variety of birds as well.

