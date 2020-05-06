Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
MILWAUKEE — Zac Brown Band will be the latest musical ensemble to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. CDT.
Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.
Here’s how you can watch:
- The video player above
- Some Fox TV Stations’ websites
- AXS TV
- Fios Channel 501 and 604
- Twitch
- Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages
- On Verizon’s Twitter page
- Yahoo
- The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM
The band tweeted ahead of their performance on Thursday.
Known for their fast-paced country-rock stylings, the Atlanta-based band has left an indelible mark on the music industry, garnering critical acclaim and an international fan community. The Verizon performance will give viewers an up-close look at Zac and his raucous musical raconteurs.
Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.
This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.