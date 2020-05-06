× Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Zac Brown Band will be the latest musical ensemble to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. CDT.

Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.

Here’s how you can watch:

The video player above

Some Fox TV Stations’ websites

AXS TV

Fios Channel 501 and 604

Twitch

Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

On Verizon’s Twitter page

Yahoo

The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM

The band tweeted ahead of their performance on Thursday.

Zac and a few of the fellas are getting together for a special live performance this Thursday night at 8pm ET! @Verizon #PayItForwardLIVE pic.twitter.com/5QOKfrn3cr — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 5, 2020

Known for their fast-paced country-rock stylings, the Atlanta-based band has left an indelible mark on the music industry, garnering critical acclaim and an international fan community. The Verizon performance will give viewers an up-close look at Zac and his raucous musical raconteurs.

Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.