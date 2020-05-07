12+ inches of snow expected in Maine this weekend, Wisconsin to see freezing temps

MAINE — While Wisconsin and much of the great lakes will likely be stuck under freeze watches and warnings Saturday, May 9 — a large portion of Maine is in line to get well over a foot of snow by Sunday, May 10.

It won’t just be Maine seeing impactful snowfall. Many areas in Upstate New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire will also see 6″+ of snowfall.

The northeastern United States will be hit hardest by this huge below-average temperature anomaly likely to last through mid-May, which also includes Wisconsin, unfortunately.

We’ll see multiple freeze chances as a result of this arctic air mass but once the low of the system reaches the Atlantic it’ll pick up plenty of moisture to drop well over a foot of snow for Maine and eastern Canada.

Skyvision Plus has a majority of Maine’s snowfall coming on Saturday, May 9. But this system will continue to the east through the beginning of next week.