2020 Cedarburg Strawberry Festival will be virtual on Saturday, June 27

CEDARBURG — The 2020 Cedarburg Strawberry Festival will be virtual!

Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc., the parent organization of Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival, announced on Thursday, May 7 that it will be turning virtual for this year in response to recent event closings and gathering restrictions.

The virtual Strawberry Festival is scheduled to take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

Planning of the virtual festival is already underway, and organizers will keep the public apprised as they move nearer to the festival date.