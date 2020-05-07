5th generation, scratch bakery: Bon Ton Bakery makes ‘fresh breads, buns, doughnuts, cookies and pies daily’

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS answers questions about COVID-19, offers updates on FoodShare and health insurance
Posted 10:17 am, May 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:18AM, May 7, 2020
JEFFERSON -- For 103 years, Bon Ton Bakery in Jefferson has been in business. It's the place for fresh breads, buns, doughnuts, cookies, cakes and pies. Brian Kramp spent the morning with the owner - who's spent more than 60 years making people smile.

About Bon Ton Bakery (website)

A fifth generation, scratch bakery; we make fresh breads, buns, doughnuts, cookies & pies daily!

We also serve daily lunch specials Tuesday - Friday from 11am to 1pm (while supplies last)!  Click on the Weekly Menu page for the menu of the week (menu changes weekly)!

Located in Jefferson, WI, the Bon Ton Bakery has been a staple of Jefferson and its' surrounding communities since 1917!

