Best Buy starting to let customers into stores by appointment only

May 7, 2020
Best Buy Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Best Buy has started letting customers into about 200 stores across the country this week – by appointment only. That includes all 21 of our stores throughout Wisconsin.

A news release says this new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs. Of course, there are a number of new safety protocols in place to keep employees and customers safe.

You can find more information about the store consultation process and safety protocols here: Best Buy to offer new in-store consultations.

