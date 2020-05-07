Brookfield family pays tribute to lost baseball season with ‘Little Mermaid’ parody music video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Right about now, the Milwaukee Brewers would normally be in full swing, folks would be singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" and little league baseball would be right around the corner.

That's all on hold, but a Brookfield family is showcasing their love of the game, rewriting a song from "The Little Mermaid."

From the pop of the glove to the crack of the bat, there's a lot to love about baseball for the Mitchell family.

"Baseball's just like, kind of our family sport that we like to do," said Callia Mitchell.

With their seasons sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, the game is all they can think about.

"You kind of miss that feeling. It's almost like an empty part of your year over the summer, because that's the biggest thing we do over the summer," Curtis Mitchell said.

"Yeah, I don't really like quarantine. I like being out and doing stuff," said Connor Mitchell.

So, one night when their father, Brian, couldn't sleep, they put their love and longing for baseball into song.

"Some of the lyrics of this 'Little Mermaid' song entered my head, and they connected to some baseball," Brian Mitchell said. "And so, I decided to quit trying to sleep that night."

A remake from "The Little Mermaid," they wish to be part of the little league world. Perhaps not a home run idea initially, the video became a quick hit online among family and old friends -- with the Mitchell kids as the stars.

"First, I was kind of nervous, because he's done things like this before," Curtis said.

The family proving that even during "Safer at Home," their love for baseball is always strong.

"It's kind of my happy place. If I'm stressed, I just like coming here and just hitting," said Connor.

If anything, the family hopes the video provides a smile or laugh for folks like them missing baseball. To watch the family's video, CLICK HERE.