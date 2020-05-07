Chance the Rapper donates $15K to Milwaukee teacher, school

MILWAUKEE — Margaret Roushar appeared alongside Chance the Rapper on his Instagram live Thursday, May 7.
The rapper is donating $15,000 dollars to her and $15,000 to her school — Parkview School in Milwaukee — part of a partnership with Box Tops for Education.
It’s part of the “Twilight Awards” program that’s meant to recognize teachers who have shown dedication in changing their students’ lives.
Just one example — Roushar used her stimulus check to make care packages for all her students.
Well deserved. Congratulations to Roushar and the students of Parkview School. More here.
43.111262 -88.047789