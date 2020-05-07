Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Chance the Rapper donates $15K to Milwaukee teacher, school

Posted 8:29 pm, May 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:15PM, May 7, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Margaret Roushar appeared alongside Chance the Rapper on his Instagram live Thursday, May 7.

The rapper is donating $15,000 dollars to her and $15,000 to her school — Parkview School in Milwaukee — part of a partnership with Box Tops for Education.

It’s part of the “Twilight Awards” program that’s meant to recognize teachers who have shown dedication in changing their students’ lives.

Just one example — Roushar used her stimulus check to make care packages for all her students.

Well deserved. Congratulations to Roushar and the students of Parkview School. More here.

