Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Our hotshot of the night is Maggie Mullen -- a senior soccer player at DSHA. She was second-team all-state and first-team all-conference her junior season.

Congratulations on your hard work, Maggie.