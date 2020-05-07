LIVE: Wisconsin DHS answers questions about COVID-19, offers updates on FoodShare and health insurance
Tonight at 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt teaming up for new film

MILWAUKEE -- A lot of people are picking up new hobbies during quarantine -- and there's one that is flying high on people's radar. Interest in bird watching is soaring. Gino happens to be a bird watcher himself. He joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about that and how Mark Wahlberg is helping feed frontline workers. He also has details on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt teaming up for a new film.

