Green Bay Packers announce schedule for upcoming season, visit Vikings in Week 1

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 NFL regular-season schedule is highlighted by five prime-time contests (subject to flexible scheduling) on the original schedule for the seventh straight year (2014-20).

The Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in team history, marking the third straight year that Green Bay will face a divisional foe in Week 1, which last happened in 1996-98 when the Packers were in the NFC Central. Since the NFL went to a divisional format in 1967, it marks the first time the Packers have played a road divisional game in the opener in back-to-back seasons.

Green Bay stays in the division in Week 2, welcoming the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field. It marks the third consecutive year that the Packers will open the season with two NFC North games.

The Packers’ next three games will take place over four weeks and will all come against teams from the NFC South. In Week 3, Green Bay travels to New Orleans to face the Saints in a prime-time contest. Then in Week 4, the Packers will have another night game, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the second time in three years (2018) that Green Bay has a Monday Night Football contest going into its bye. It is also the sixth straight season the Packers will play at home heading into their bye week.

After the third Week 5 bye (1995, 2009) for the Packers, they will play their only set of back-to-back road games, the fewest in a season for Green Bay since 2013 (zero). The Packers first travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 and then head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 7.

Green Bay returns home and to an NFC North opponent in Week 8 when it hosts the Vikings. The Packers then face a long trip on a short turnaround, traveling west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on a Thursday night in Week 9.

The Packers next take on two AFC South teams, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 and visiting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Green Bay will then return to Lambeau Field, finishing the regular season with four of its last six games at home for the first time since 1977.

The matchup against Chicago in Week 12 on a Sunday night at Lambeau Field marks the 15th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in primetime. It also will be the third and final home game in November, the most for Green Bay in the month of November since 2014.

The Packers stay at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 to open December before heading to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 14. Week 15 brings a game against the Carolina Panthers that will take place on either Saturday or Sunday. The date and time will be determined at least four weeks in advance of the game.

Green Bay’s last regular-season home game is slated for a Sunday night versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

For the fourth time in the last five years, Green Bay will end the season on the road, traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears. It is the first time since 2013 that the Packers will close out the regular season at Chicago and marks only the second regular-season meeting between the teams at Soldier Field in the month of January (2004 season).

The NFL and teams are preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees.

Teams will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary in order to conduct games in as safe and efficient a manner as possible, as has been demonstrated this offseason in connection with free agency, the virtual offseason program and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Decisions will be based on the latest advice of medical and public health officials, as well as in full compliance with current and future government regulations.

The primary focus will be on protecting the health of fans, players, club and league personnel, and their communities.

Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Aug. 13-17 ARIZONA CARDINALS TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Bishop’s Charities Game)

Aug. 20-24 CLEVELAND BROWNS (Gold Pkg.) TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Midwest Shrine Game)

Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City Chiefs TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. NBC

Mon., Oct. 5 ATLANTA FALCONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 11 BYE

Sun., Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 25 at Houston Texans *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Nov. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 29 CHICAGO BEARS (Gold Pkg.) *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 6 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m. FOX

Sat. or Sun., Dec.19-20 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD TBD

Sun., Dec. 27 TENNESEEE TITANS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

Schedule Notes

at Minnesota, Sept. 13, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – It is the first time ever that the Packers will open their season in Minnesota…The last time the two teams met in Week 1 was in 2008 on MNF at Lambeau Field…Of the past 35 regular-season meetings between the teams, 23 of those games have been decided by seven points or less…The Packers have a 29-29 record in away games against the Vikings, including a 23-10 win at Minnesota last season.

Detroit, Sept. 20, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – It is the earliest the Lions have visited Green Bay since 2003 (Week 2)…Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 26-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992…Marks the first time since 2007 that the Packers open the season with two noon (CT) games.

at New Orleans, Sept. 27, 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC) – Marks the third straight prime-time meeting at New Orleans (2008 on MNF, 2014 on SNF)…The winning team has scored 34-plus points in seven of the last nine matchups…Green Bay last won at New Orleans in 1995…The Packers open with two of the first three games on the road for the first time since 2016.

Atlanta, Oct. 5, 7:15 p.m. CT (ESPN) – Marks the 28th consecutive season (1993-2020) that Green Bay is appearing on Monday Night Football…The Packers have won seven of their last nine home games on MNF…Marks the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Green Bay has played at Lambeau Field on MNF…It is the second MNF meeting between the Packers and Falcons in Green Bay (2014).

at Tampa Bay, Oct. 18, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX) – Green Bay’s first visit to Tampa since a 20-3 win in 2014 in Week 16…The teams last played in 2017, a 26-20 overtime victory by Green Bay in Week 13…Packers have won each of the last three matchups…It is the first of two straight road contests for the Packers, marking the third straight year they will play on the road in the first two games after the bye week.

at Houston, Oct. 25, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – Marks the fifth matchup between the Packers and Texans, with Green Bay holding a 3-1 lead, including a 2-0 mark in Houston…Packers’ first visit to Houston since a 42-24 win in 2012…Marks the second game of the only set of back-to-back road games for Green Bay in 2020, the fewest for the team since 2013 (zero)…This comes after the Packers had three sets of back-to-back road contests in 2018 and 2019.

Minnesota, Nov. 1, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – Including playoffs, Green Bay has an 8-3-2 mark (.692) against the Vikings at Lambeau Field since 2008…The Packers have scored 23-plus points in 11 of the last 14 home games vs. Minnesota…Marks the first time since 2009 that the Vikings and Packers will square off twice by Week 8.

at San Francisco, Nov. 5, 7:20 p.m. CT (FOX/NFLN/Amazon) – It is the first-ever Thursday meeting between the teams…First time the Packers have played at the 49ers in the regular season in back-to-back years since 1973-74…Fourth game (including playoffs for Green Bay at Levi’s Stadium (2015, 2019, 2019 NFC Championship)…Dating back to 1996, Green Bay has an 11-3 mark against San Francisco during the regular season.

Jacksonville, Nov. 15, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – The Packers are 4-2 all-time against the Jaguars, including wins in both of the last two matchups (2012 in Green Bay and 2016 in Jacksonville)…Each of the last five games in the series have been decided by single digits.

at Indianapolis, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – It is the Packers’ fifth regular-season game at Indianapolis and Green Bay will be looking for its first victory…The Packers last played at the Colts in 2012, a 30-27 Indianapolis win…The last two games between the two clubs were decided by a combined eight points.

Chicago, Nov. 29, 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC) – Green Bay has won 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field…The Packers have outscored Chicago, 320-170, in the last 12 home games, scoring 20-plus points in 10 of those contests…It is the ninth time in the last 10 years that the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field will be played in primetime.

Philadelphia, Dec. 6, 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS) – The Eagles visit Lambeau Field for the second straight season…Packers have won five of the last seven meetings (including playoffs) against the Eagles…Dating back to 2000, the teams have alternated wins at Lambeau Field, with each club winning three games over that span…In the last six meetings in Green Bay, four have been decided by seven points or less…It marks the Eagles’ first visit to Lambeau Field in the month of December.

at Detroit, Dec. 13, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – The Packers lead the regular-season series, 100-72-7 (.578), and have won both postseason contests the two clubs have played…Green Bay’s 100 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most it has against any team…The Packers swept the season series in 2019 for the ninth time in the last 16 years.

Carolina, Dec. 19 or 20, TBD CT (TBD) – Five of the last six matchups between the teams have been decided by eight points or less, including a 24-16 victory by Green Bay last season at Lambeau Field…The Packers are 10-6 against Carolina (including playoffs), with wins in seven of the last 11 meetings…Green Bay has a 5-2 mark at home vs. Carolina, scoring 30-plus points in five of those games.

Tennessee, Dec. 27, 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC) – Second-ever prime-time game against the Titans (MNF in 2004)…It is one of two prime-time contests in 2020 for Green Bay against teams that played in the conference championship games last season (San Francisco).

at Chicago, Jan. 3, 12 p.m. CT (FOX) – Including a 2010 playoff victory at Chicago, Green Bay has won 21 of the last 26 meetings between the rivals at Soldier Field…Seven of the last eight games between the two clubs at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits…First time since 2005 that both meetings with Chicago come in Week 12 or later.