Krispy Kreme selling Key Lime glazed doughnuts for a limited time; lemon flavored treats coming soon

WEST ALLIS (FOX 13) — Key lime pie is a delectable treat made famous in the Sunshine State. But for a very limited time, you can get that same flavor in a Krispy Kreme doughnut!

The doughnut chain says they are selling Key Lime glazed doughnuts as well as Key Lime cream-filled ones — but only until Friday, May 8.

“Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of our Original Glaze,” the company wrote in its announcement.

The limited-edition treats will be soon followed by the chain’s popular lemon glazed doughnuts, which will also be available with a cream-filled version. Those will be sold from May 12 to May 15.

You can order doughnuts online for delivery or pickup while stores remain closed.

LINK: For more information and a list of participating shops, click here.

