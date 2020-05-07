Milwaukee police seek help to locate missing 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

Tonight at 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Posted 10:04 am, May 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:08AM, May 7, 2020

Sadie Franklin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person with Alzheimer’s.

73-year-old Sadie Franklin was last seen around midnight on Thursday, May 7 — walking in the neighborhood near 34th and Auer in Milwaukee. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Franklin is described as a female, black, about 5’4″ tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and purple shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Franklin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

