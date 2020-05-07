× President Trump’s valet tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — A member of the U.S. military who works on the White House grounds as one of President Trump’s valets has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Trump aide Hogan Gidley said in a statement Thursday.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley added.

The individual serving as the president’s valet is a member of the U.S. Navy. A presidential valet is tasked with taking care of the president’s wardrobe, as well as performing other services. Typically, presidents have had one valet, but President Trump has several.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen U.S. Capitol Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus since late March, with at least two contracting COVID-19 just this week, Fox News has learned.

The two USCP officers who tested positive this week sent “about a dozen” into isolation due to potential contact issues. Fox News has learned that “nine of them have fully recovered” or been cleared to return to work. Since March, 14 USCP officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the USCP said it “is working closely with the Office of Attending Physician and the Architect of the Capitol.”

“Our focus is on the health and well-being of our employees,” USCP said in a statement.

Sources told Fox News that the USCP has fared better with the number of coronavirus cases compared with numerous other departments, including the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C.

