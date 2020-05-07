Sheriff: 34-year-old motorcyclist struck, killed in Waukesha County crash

VERNON — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash in the Town of Vernon on Thursday afternoon, May 7.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. From the initial investigation, authorities say a car attempting to turn from eastbound National Avenue onto Hillview Drive struck a motorcyclist who was headed westbound on National Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 73-year-old Town of Waukesha man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Mukwonago Police Department and Town of Vernon Fire Department responded to the crash.