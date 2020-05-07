Open Record Special Edition: Bad Blood

CUDAHY — Bad blood boils over in one city as an alderman confronts the mayor and it gets physical. The alderman says he was defending the city’s health officer after an outbreak of COVID-19 at a meat processing plant.

In this special episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about the real drama going on behind the scenes at Cudahy City Hall over FOX6 requests for information regarding the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Patrick Cudahy plant.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

