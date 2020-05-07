LIVE: Wisconsin DHS answers questions about COVID-19, offers updates on FoodShare and health insurance
Tonight at 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

TMZ: Adele celebrates 32nd birthday with new look

Posted 10:14 am, May 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

Huge crowds flock to Joe Exotic's zoo for reopening -- and Adele celebrates her 32nd birthday with a new look. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.