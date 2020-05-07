UW System regents waive ACT, SAT test score requirements for 2020-21, 2021-22 academic years

MADISON — Students looking to enroll at most University of Wisconsin System schools won’t have to submit ACT or SAT scores as part of their admission applications this year or next.

The system’s Board of Regents approved a plan Thursday to scrap requirements for the test scores in applications to all system schools except UW-Madison for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years. System officials say dropping the requirement will allow applicants to move ahead without being penalized for their inability to take the tests as testing agencies cancel appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regents President Andrew Petersen told the board that UW-Madison was exempted from the waiver because it’s the only system school that mandates applicants provide test scores; submission is voluntary for applicants to any other school.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the regents that almost all applicants for this fall had to turn in their applications by Feb. 1 so they had already taken the tests before the pandemic struck. If 2021-22 applicants are struggle to find settings to take their tests next year the university may revisit its policies, she said.

The regents approved the waiver unanimously.