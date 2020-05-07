‘We deliver love:’ Businesses adjusting to help you celebrate Mother’s Day safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Don't forget, there's only a few days left to get a gift before Mother's Day! Businesses of all types are adjusting to help people celebrate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the busiest time of the year at Welke's Florist.

"Mother’s Day definitely is the biggest holiday for us.” Nikki Lemler, Vice President Welke’s Florist.

Each arrangement is handmade with a delicate touch and with special attention to safety. Delivering to many moms who won't be getting a visit this year.

"A lot of people aren’t able to go see their moms or their loved ones, so we are doing curbside pickup and contact-free delivery," said Lemler.

Brunch, the restaurant, is also making changes to how it celebrates the holiday.

"Historically, Mother’s Day is our best day of the year," Morgan Schnabl, Brunch owner.

Brunch is offering a special Mother's Day package to go with the option to add mimosas.

"We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to still have a nice meal on Mother’s Day," said Schnabl.

But the adjustments are affecting each business different.

Despite its storefront being closed -- Welke's is actually seeing an increase in sales overall.

"I think because a lot of people can’t get out to see their moms, so flowers make everybody happy. We deliver love," said Lemler.

At Brunch, to-go sales are only about 10 to 15 percent of what would be sold in the dining room. While owner Morgan Schnabl says it's not sustainable, they are learning from the experience.

"We think this is actually going to be good for our business. It’s forced us to really think out of the box when we may not have had to think this way before," said Schnabl.

Both businesses say it's best to get your orders in as soon as possible -- even though they do their best to accommodate procrastinators.