Facebook to allow staff to continue working from home until 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook will let its employees do their jobs remotely through the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said Facebook does not expect to open many of its offices until at least July, but those who can work from home will be allowed to do so until the end of 2020.

Facebook employs nearly 50,000 people and has offices in California, New York and Washington state. It has already canceled events with more than 50 people through June 2021.

The company previously said the majority of its employees would work from home through the end of May.