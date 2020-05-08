Have you exhausted all of your options for art projects at home? Here are some new ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you exhausted all of your options for art projects at home? If so, don’t worry Brian Kramp has some more -- and their inexpensive! He’s at Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts in Hales Corners where they have a special quarantine offers on kits to go.

About Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts (website)

Fun is an artform at Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts! A hip wine bar, swanky cocktail lounge, sand tiki bar, and cozy Door County feel are just the beginning of good times at the coolest new watering hole in Hales Corners. When you add live music every Friday, wine tastings, daily drink specials, challenging board games, painting and craft classes, and even a boutique, there’s always something new and something fun to do.

Whether you stop in for girls’ night out, a special date, a painting class, or just a drink at the end of a long day, you’ll appreciate the charming ambiance created by owner MéShelle. She believes that life is art, and Charmbiance is where you can live yours with more color.

