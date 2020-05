LAKE GENEVA — An investigation is underway after a 1976-1977 Caterpillar 977L Heavy bulldozer with a bucket was taken from a property on Highway 50 east of Lake Geneva.

Officials say it was taken between Wednesday, April 29 and Friday, May 1.

The VIN number is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4424.