× Reports: Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ fame dies from complications of COVID-19

Reports surfaced Friday that Roy Horn, half of the famous “Siegfried and Roy” entertainment duo, has died from COVID-19.

According to a report by Las Vegas Newspaper Las Vegas Review-Journal, a spokesperson for the duo said Horn died from COVID-19 complications at an area hospital.

Horn was 75.

In late April, FOX affiliate KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reports that Horn tested positive for COVID-19.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.