Reports: Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ fame dies from complications of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 03: Roy Horn of the illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy waves outside The Mirage Hotel & Casino after the duo's Las Vegas Walk of Stars dedication ceremony on Horn's 62nd birthday October 3, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Reports surfaced Friday that Roy Horn, half of the famous “Siegfried and Roy” entertainment duo, has died from COVID-19.

According to a report by Las Vegas Newspaper Las Vegas Review-Journal, a spokesperson for the duo said Horn died from COVID-19 complications at an area hospital.

Horn was 75.

In late April, FOX affiliate KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reports that Horn tested positive for COVID-19.

