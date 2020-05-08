× Rescheduled performance: Michael Bublé to perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 24, 2021

MILWAUKEE –Michael Bublé will return to his hugely successful “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour” in February and March 2021, with a rescheduled performance at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue are on sale at FiservForum.com. Tickets for the previously scheduled date of March 29, 2020 will be honored.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” said Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist. “I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out.”