The way of the future? Social distancing robot uses cameras, sensors to patrol parks

Posted 7:32 pm, May 8, 2020, by

"Spot" the social distancing robot in Singapore

SINGAPORE — A social distancing robot is being introduced to public spaces in Singapore.

The four-legged, canine-like robot is patrolling parks, reminding people to maintain social distancing. Singapore’s national parks service says it will help cut down on the amount of park staff needed in public.

The robot is called “Spot” and says phrases like “Please, stand at least one meter apart” and “Let’s keep Singapore healthy.”

It also has cameras and sensors to help it estimate how many people are in parks at a time and ends all of its messages with “thank you.”

