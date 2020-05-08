Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Total loss: Early morning fire destroys barn in Town of Wilson, cause under investigation

Posted 6:21 am, May 8, 2020, by

TOWN OF WILSON — Firefighters on Friday morning, May 8 responded to the scene of barn fire on County Road EE in the Town of Wilson. The call came in around 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The structure was a total loss.

The following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department,Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Kohler Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Deparment, and The Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.

